Alleged kidnapper arrested at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On January 25, 2017 at about 12:45 p.m. Bakersfield Police officers responded to a call of an adult female being held against her will in her vehicle at the Valley Plaza Mall, 2701 Ming Avenue.

When officers located the victim, the suspect had already fled into the center court area of the mall. When officers attempted to detain the suspect, he resisted and force was used to take him into custody.

The suspect, identified as Luis Moreno (6/30/85) was charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest and public intoxication (spice). The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.