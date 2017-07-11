Body in Canal by Arvin and Edison Water Storage District Office

Morgan Wheeler
8:21 PM, Jul 10, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A body was found in a canal by the Arvin and Edison Water Storage District Office around 2 P.M. Monday afternoon according to LT. Smallwood. 

Homicide detectives were called out as it was suspicious nature. Search and Rescue crews were also called out to remove the body out of the canal. 

As of this time police are unaware of who reported the body in the canal. 

