Elizabeth Warren occupies Twitter after being silenced

February 8, 2017 - Many senators were speaking in opposition of Jeff Sessions as the nominee for Attorney General, Elizabeth Warren being one of them. During her speech against Sessions, which included a letter by Coretta Scott King, Warren was silenced. Senators said she was breaking the rules and was warned to stop.
After this, Twitter was flooded with hashtags and tweets. #LetLizSpeak #ShePersisted #LetLizTalk were all trending this morning. Warren herself shared multiple tweets on the matter saying "I will not be silenced."