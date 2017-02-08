Elizabeth Warren occupies Twitter after being silenced

February 8, 2017 - Many senators were speaking in opposition of Jeff Sessions as the nominee for Attorney General, Elizabeth Warren being one of them. During her speech against Sessions, which included a letter by Coretta Scott King, Warren was silenced. Senators said she was breaking the rules and was warned to stop.

After this, Twitter was flooded with hashtags and tweets. #LetLizSpeak #ShePersisted #LetLizTalk were all trending this morning. Warren herself shared multiple tweets on the matter saying "I will not be silenced."

Do you think she should have been silenced? Let Jada Montemarano know on Twitter and Instagram @JadaMontemarano or on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC