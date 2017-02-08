Elizabeth Warren occupies Twitter after being silenced

Jada Montemarano
8:28 AM, Feb 8, 2017
Senator Elizabeth Warren was silenced during her speech against Jeff Sessions. Hashtags were trending and people were speaking out against this decision.

February 8, 2017 - Many senators were speaking in opposition of Jeff Sessions as the nominee for Attorney General, Elizabeth Warren being one of them. During her speech against Sessions, which included a letter by Coretta Scott King, Warren was silenced. Senators said she was breaking the rules and was warned to stop. 

After this, Twitter was flooded with hashtags and tweets. #LetLizSpeak #ShePersisted #LetLizTalk were all trending this morning. Warren herself shared multiple tweets on the matter saying "I will not be silenced."

