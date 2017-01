January 26, 2017 - After a series of tweets from both President Trump and President Nieto, the meeting between the two has been called off. Nieto got the last word and said he will not be traveling to DC on Tuesday. This was after Trump said that Mexico would pay for the wall and Nieto said they would not. This has gone back and forth all day, and you can follow Jada Montemarano for updated information.

Follow Jada Montemarano on Twitter and Instagram @JadaMontemarano

and on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC