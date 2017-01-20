Congressman Kevin McCarthy on the Inauguration of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. - Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement upon the inauguration of President Donald Trump:

“Today marks not just the inauguration of a new President, but the inauguration of a new period in our country’s great history. Our future holds many great trials and victories to come, and our success as a nation depends not just on the actions of President Trump, but on choices made each day by every American. We stand now united as a republic built upon the power of the people. American voters have entrusted immense authority to our new President, and we look to the future with confidence that President Trump will lead America to greatness again.”