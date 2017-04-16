Search and Rescue start second day of search for man in the Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 16, 12:12 p.m.): Family members have identified the missing man as 60-year-old Lawrence Holguin, better known as Larry.

Family members said he was at Hart Park with a friend in a raft.

They said he is a former Marine who fought in the Vietnam war and are hopeful he is alive, given his background.

================================================================================

UPDATE (April 16, 8:50 a.m.): Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue crews returned to Hart Park to continue searching for a man who is believed to have drowned in the Kern River.

Sergeant Bittle said initial reporters were that the man was in a kayak, but after further investigation it is believed that the man was in a raft of some sort.

Officials also said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

Sgt. Bittle said search and rescue crews are going to get in boats in the water where the man was last seen and use long poles to prod around and see if they can find him.

========================================================================

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was reportedly swept away by the Kern River on Saturday night.

KCSO says deputies were dispatched to Hart Park for reports of a kayak that went under water. Witnesses say they saw a man in a kayak go under the water twice. Witnesses reportedly tried to throw him a life preserver, but he was unable to get the preserver and was swept away.

KCSO Search and Rescue is attempting to find the man, who has not been identified. He's estimated to be roughly 60 years old.

This story is developing, check back for updates.