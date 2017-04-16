Search and Rescue start second day of search for man in the Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was reportedly swept away by the Kern River on Saturday night.
KCSO says deputies were dispatched to Hart Park for reports of a kayak that went under water. Witnesses say they saw a man in a kayak go under the water twice. Witnesses reportedly tried to throw him a life preserver, but he was unable to get the preserver and was swept away.
KCSO Search and Rescue is attempting to find the man, who has not been identified. He's estimated to be roughly 60 years old.