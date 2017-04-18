10-year-old California City boy takes a replica pellet gun to school

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -

On Monday, officers responded to Hacienda Elementary School regarding a student carrying a handgun in his backpack.

Once Officers arrived, they determined the firearm was a replica pellet gun that had been brought on to campus by a 10-year-old boy.

In a phone call with 23ABC, Lt. Frank Huizar with California City Police Department stressed that there were no threats made.

California City Police say the replica is of similar weight, size and color of a real firearm. In fact, the barrel has "rifling" and other working parts similar to that of a real firearm.

Officials said there aren't any clearly visible features on the weapon which would easily identify it as a replica. The child was removed from the school and CCPD said it will be seeking prosecution by forwarding the case to juvenile court.

Officials said the images depict the replica firearm side by side with real firearms.

Officials said with school violence throughout the nation on the rise, it is imperative that as parents we know what our children are taking to school. They added officers often have to make a split second decision and children often don't understand the significance of pointing a replica firearm at people or police.

"On behalf of the California City Police Department, take a minute, look through your children's book bags and talk to them. It could prevent a tragedy!"