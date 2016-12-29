12-year-old Bakersfield boy found after being reported missing in Murrieta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 29, 2016, 8:14 a.m.): According to Bakersfield police, Carlos Arambura was found in Murrieta and will be returned to Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing juvenile considered at-risk due to age.

12-year-old Carlos Arambura was last seen on December 27, 2016 at 11:30 p.m. on Elsey Street, just south of Truxtun Avenue. According to a relative, he was transported via taxi to Murrieta, California, but it is not known where he was taken once there.

Arambura is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 5’0”, 102 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and carrying a Foodmaxx bag.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.