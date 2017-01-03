18 DUI arrests made over New Years holiday weekend

10:58 AM, Jan 3, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Twelve people were arrested on New Year’s Eve for DUIs, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A total of 18 DUI arrests were made between December 31 and January 2.

