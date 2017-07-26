18-year-old woman in court after live streaming crash that left her 14-year-old sister dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Merced County District Attorney's Office filed felony charges today against 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez following a single car accident on July 21 in Los Bancos that claimed the life of Sanchez's 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez and injured another 14-year-old passenger.

The case has caught international attention as a result of Sanchez livestreaming her actions on social media immediately prior to and after the accident.

Sanchez has been charged with one count of gross vehicular manslaughter, an alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter,two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury in violation of vehicle, and two counts of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury. according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt.