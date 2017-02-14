2 held on $1M bail after being found with guns at Valley Plaza

Light fog
Two men are behind bars after they were found to be in possession of guns while at the Valley Plaza mall on Monday.
According to Bakersfield Police, 21-year-old Traykell Propps and 23-year-old Terrell Gibson were found with the guns at about noon.
Police say one of the guns was stolen and the other had an "obliterated serial number".
The two were taken into custody and face gun, gang and theft charges.
