Add a note in a jar every week for the year, then read about your year on New Year's Eve!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - For many of you, trying to remember all the great things that happened each year can be a difficult task, but one idea can make the year easy to remember.

The idea goes like this, beginning in January, at the end of every week, write a note about the good things that happened that week.

You'll want to continue this idea every week until December 31. Then, on December 31, open the jar and read through the year you just had.

Do you have any other ideas of how you remember what took place in your year outside of social media?