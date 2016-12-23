Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) MISSION: "The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County speaks for abused and neglected children in the juvenile dependency process. Through the use of highly trained volunteers, the CASA program seeks to provide every child who needs an advocate with a voice in the court process." ONLINE: http://kerncasa.org/ The Daughter Project

MISSION: "The Daughter Project is a sustainable and asset-based approach to the prevention of girl child trafficking and systematic abuse that specifically targets cultural values driving abuse, neglect, and exploitation." ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/Daughter-Project-Clubs-172973236126386/ Hoffman Hospice

MISSION: "To celebrate the sanctity of life, provide compassionate end-of-life care and comfort the grieving." ONLINE: https://www.hoffmannhospice.org/ Honor Flight Kern County MISSION: "There are approximately 46,000 veterans in Kern County with over 8,000 of them World War II and Korean Veterans. Our mission is to honor and send America's veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in THEIR honor for their service to our country - at no cost to the veteran." ONLINE: http://www.honorflightkerncounty.org/ Junior League MISSION: "The Junior League of Bakersfield is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable." ONLINE: http://www.juniorleagueofbakersfield.org/ Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation



MISSION: "Its purposes are to promote efficient law enforcement by providing assistance and support to the various police agencies of Kern County whether federal, state or local, to provide scholarships for students who aspire to become involved in a law enforcement career, and to recognize outstanding accomplishments of law enforcement officers and lay citizens who, at risk to themselves, have courageously taken action to resolve a law enforcement emergency." ONLINE: http://kclef.com/

Marley's Mutts MISSION: "Marley's Mutts is a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, trains and re-homes death row dogs from Kern County's high-kill animal shelters. In addition , we utilize the rescued dogs to transform people's lives. Through the power of the human-canine bond, we empower dogs and people to live healthy, happy and productive lives." ONLINE: http://www.marleysmutts.org/

The Mission at Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

MISSION: "The Mission at Kern County's purpose is to offer an environment conducive to the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of the people we serve by providing hope and a future through Jesus Christ." ONLINE: http://www.thebrm.org/contact.html

Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD)



MISSION:

"On September 5, 1980, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) was incorporated and the mission as stated in its Articles of Incorporation were "To aid the victims of crimes performed by individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to aid the families of such victims and to increase public awareness of the problem of drinking and drugged driving."

Save A Life Today (SALT)





MISSION:

"Save A Life Today (SALT) is a local Kern County nonprofit that exists to raise funds for suicide prevention and to assist those bereaved by suicide."