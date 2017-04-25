23ABC News honored with Edward R. Murrow Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC News/KERO-TV has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday.

23ABC won the award in the Breaking News category among small market television stations in Region 2, which includes California, Nevada, Hawaii and Guam.

KERO was recognized for its work in covering the deadly Erskine Fire on June 24, 2016.

RTDNA "has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism" with the Murrow Awards since 1971, the organization says on its website.

