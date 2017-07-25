23ABC now on Apple TV

12:39 PM, Jul 25, 2017
live | 23abc | launch | roku | apple tv

You can now get 23ABC on Apple TV. The Apple TV app will allow you to watch live newscasts from 23ABC, as well as all of our stories and news from throughout the day.

The launch happened today, and the 23ABC app will mirror the first generation Roku experience, by offering autoplay upon launch, and a home screen easily editable. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News