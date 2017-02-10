23ABC's Adam Bowles sings the National Anthem at the CSUB game

9:14 PM, Feb 9, 2017
1 hour ago

Adam Bowles sings national anthem

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC's Adam Bowles sang the national anthem at Thursday night's California State University, Bakersfield basketball game against New Mexico State.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News