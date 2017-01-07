26 year old man shot in the leg in south Bakersfield, police searching for suspects

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 26 year old man is in the hospital with minor injuries after being shot in south Bakersfield Friday night.
Police said they responded to the area of S. H St. and White Lane around 10:00 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a 26 year old man suffering from a minor gunshot wound to the leg.
The investigation revealed that several shots were fired by suspects occupying a white vehicle.
The suspect vehicle fled prior to the arrival of officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
