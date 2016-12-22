29-year-old man arrested after driving around stolen car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On December 21, 2016, an employee of a local oilfield business reported the theft of his vehicle from his place of employment on Airport Drive, just south of James Avenue, in Bakersfield.

Shortly after the theft, Kern County Sheriff’s office Rural Crime Investigation Detectives located the vehicle traveling southbound on North Chester Avenue at Washington Avenue. KCSO deputies responded to the area and stopped the stolen vehicle.

Deputies identified 29-year-old Baldomero Vasquez, from Bakersfield, as the driver. Vasquez was arrested and placed in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft auto, vandalism, possession of burglary tools, driving with a suspended license and participating in a criminal street gang.