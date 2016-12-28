2nd black box found from Russian military jet that crashed Sunday

Both black boxes from the Russian military jet that crashed Sunday have been found, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

CNN reports that the 2nd black box, specifically the cockpit voice recorder, was found Wednesday.

The first data recorder is currently at the Russian Aerospace Force's research facility near Moscow, where officials are hoping it will give more information into how the jet went down in the Black Sea shortly after takeoff.

There were reportedly 92 people on board, and the Defense Ministry says there are likely no survivors.

Those on board included 62 musicians from the army's official choir, 9 reporters, 2 federal civil servants, and 8 crew members.

Officials say 17 bodies have been recovered so far as well as 150 pieces of debris.

The Kremlin announced Monday that terrorism was not likely the cause of the crash. Investigators believe the jet crashed due to a technical malfunction or pilot error.