2 juveniles, 1 woman stabbed near the intersection of Third and V streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police officers arrested a man after two juveniles and a woman were stabbed in Central Bakersfield.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Bakersfield police said that they were sent to the intersection of 3rd and V streets regarding a stabbing.

Officials said that two male juveniles were stabbed and one woman was stabbed.

Sgt. Gerrity with the BPD said that the two male juveniles were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries and the woman was taken to an area hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The streets have been closed down as officers investigate.

Sgt. Gerrity said that one person was arrested.