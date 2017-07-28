3rd annual Better Together Teachers Summit hosted at CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds of teachers gathered at the third annual "Better Together Teachers Summit" at the California State University campus in Bakersfield on Friday.

The statewide event, with 35 campuses participating, was put together for teachers by teachers to network and share ideas about how to implement new strategies going into the school year.

This year's theme was "Now More Than Ever," which emphasized the importance of uniting teachers to listen and learn more from one another.

Department Chair of Teacher Education Dr. Kristina LaGue said this event gave a chance for the teachers' hard work to be appreciated.

"I think it's one of the most significant events that I have had the privilege to be a part of. Teachers work very hard. They show up, they do their best and we want to celebrate them," LaGue said.

Speakers at the summit addressed topics that included bullying in the classroom, celebrating diversity and teaching students to be open-minded, critical thinkers.