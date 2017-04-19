4-month old baby killed in February Tehachapi homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 19, 2017 4:00 p.m.): Daniel McKie's pre-preliminary was pushed back to May 24.

UPDATE (March 30, 2017 12:50 p.m.): Daniel McKie's pre-preliminary was pushed back to April 19.

UPDATE (March 20, 2017 3:30 p.m.): Daniel McKie pleaded not guilty today in court. He will be back in court on March 30th.

UPDATE (March 12, 2017 4:03 p.m.): Daniel McKie will appear in court for an arraignment on March 20. He has been charged with first degree murder and assault of a child resulting in death.

UPDATE (March 9, 2017) An arrest has been made in the death of the 4-month-old, according to KCSO. Daniel McKie was arrested on first degree murder and willful cruelty to a child.

After being arrested and booked, McKie said in a jailhouse interview with 23ABC that the death of 4-month-old Anakin McKie was an accident.

According to Daniel, he was holding Anakin when he turned and tripped on Anakin's oxygen equipment, falling into the corner of the room and onto a cedar chest.

He then said that he tried to wake Anakin up, then rushed him out to the baby's mother, who was in the other room.

Daniel and his brother-in-law both said that they performed CPR on Anakin until emergency crews arrived.

Emergency crews attempted to save Anakin's life, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of death was blunt injuries to the head, and McKie has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

A 4-month-old child who died in a February homicide in Tehachapi was identified by the Coroner’s Office Thursday.

Anakin William McKie was pronounced dead a short time after officials attempted life saving measures. The cause of death was blunt injuries to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The incident was reported on February 26 at 1:24 p.m.