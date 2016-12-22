46-year-old man arrested in Wasco on multiple charges of rape, child molestation and sexual assault

WASCO, Calif. - On November 9, 2016, deputies from the Wasco Substation began investigating 46-year-old Arturo Arevalo Resendiz for sexual assault.

During the course of the investigation, Resendiz was identified as a suspect in four separate sexual assaults, dating back to 2009. On December 20, 2016, the District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Resendiz.

On December 21, 2016, Resendiz was located on D Street, just west of Highway 43, in Wasco, California, where he was arrested on the felony warrant. Resendiz was transported to the Central Receiving Facility where he was booked for two counts of rape by force, two counts of child molestation, one count of rape of an unconscious victim, and one count of sexual battery.

His bail was set at $250,000.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is asked to contact Deputy Sanchez at the Wasco Substation (661) 758-7266, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.