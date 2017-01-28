46th Annual Kern County Oral Language Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Today local students will compete in the 46th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival. 

The competition is being held at Stonecreek Junior High. 

Students who have risen through their school, district and regional competitions will present their interpretation of a published literary work, written by a known author.

Presentations are 3-5 minutes in length with grades 4-6 and grades 7-8 competing separately.

Categories of competition are: Verse Choir, Humorous Interpretation Solo, Humorous Interpretation Duo, Serious Interpretation Solo and Serious Interpretation Duo. 

Grades 4-6 will perform from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and grades 7-8 will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

 

 

