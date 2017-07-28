5-acre fire burning at Boulder Gulch Campground in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. -

A 5-acre fire is burning at Boulder Gulch Campground in Lake Isabella on Friday.

The fire is off Highway 155 and just south of Wofford Heights, the Kern County Fire Department said.

30 firefighters are working the fire right now, according to KCFD.

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on the cause of the fire. No structures are threatened, KCFD said.

KCFD said they hope to have it contained in an hour or so.