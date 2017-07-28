5-acre fire burning at Boulder Gulch Campground in Lake Isabella

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 76°
A 5-acre fire is burning at Boulder Gulch Campground in Lake Isabella on Friday.
The fire is off Highway 155 and just south of Wofford Heights, the Kern County Fire Department said.
30 firefighters are working the fire right now, according to KCFD.
No injuries have been reported and there is no word on the cause of the fire. No structures are threatened, KCFD said.
KCFD said they hope to have it contained in an hour or so.
California City Police are investigating the disappearance of a man last seen on July 4th.
Bakersfield Police are looking for two people who broke into a car in an IHOP parking lot Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: BPD said the runaway teen has been found and is unharmed.
The Ovation Theatre in downtown Bakersfield took over the Spotlight Theatre, which was over a decade old.