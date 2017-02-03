5 people displaced by house fire in Delano

Delano, CA - At 8:11 Thursday evening, the Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1000-Block of Kensington Street in Delano. A reinforced structure response was started by dispatchers. The first arriving firefighters were faced with an 800 square foot residence with a large volume of fire consuming the rear of the structure. Live downed power lines behind the burning home hindered initial firefighting efforts. Firefighter were able to stop the spread of the fire within five minutes.



The resident first observed the fire as burning in the rear patio area. She quickly retrieved her two children from inside the home and safely fled out the front door. No injuries have been reported. Unfortunately the fire spread rapidly into the home through the open back door. The fire burned 50% of the residence. The home sustained smoke damage throughout. Property damage is estimated at $40,000. Five people have been displaced by the fire.



The Kern County Fire Department would like to advise citizens that closing doors when evacuating limits fire spread and fire growth.

