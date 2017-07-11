7-Eleven Free Slurpees on 7/11

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Veronica Acosta
8:53 AM, Jul 11, 2017
7-eleven | free | 7/11 | live center | slurpees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's that time of the year again! 7-Eleven is giving away free small slurpees Tuesday to celebrate 7/11.

You can head to your local 7-Eleven anytime between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

Find your nearest location here.

