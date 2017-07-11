7-Eleven Free Slurpees on 7/11

Fair
7 Eleven has free Slurpies for 7/11.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's that time of the year again! 7-Eleven is giving away free small slurpees Tuesday to celebrate 7/11.
You can head to your local 7-Eleven anytime between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Head to 7-Eleven on 7/11 to get a free small slurpee.
