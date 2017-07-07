80s classic "The Goonies" to be screened at The Fox Theater

For anyone nostalgic for a great 1980s classic, you might want to head to the Fox Theater on Saturday.

The Fox will be screening "The Goonies" at noon.

It's part of the theater's summer movie series, where classic movies can be screened for $1.

Popcorn, hot dogs and soda will all only be $1 each.

Doors will open at 11 a.m.

The next movie to be screened at The Fox will be "The Princess Bride" on July 22.