BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police have released the 911 calls of a homeowner walking into her southwest Bakersfield home Tuesday night as it was being burglarized.

Three suspects fired several shots before running away, police said.

A neighbor also called police after hearing the gunshots. She told police she and her son saw the suspects and tried to track them down.

One of the witnesses described the suspects as three young-looking black men, all under six feet tall with slim builds.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact Bakersfield Police.