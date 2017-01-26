GRAPHIC VIDEO: A fight caught on camera near West High School is under investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fight caught on camera near West High School on Tuesday is under investigation, Kern High School District officials said.

The video obtained by 23ABC News shows at least one student on the ground being attacked by several other students, many who can be heard yelling obscenities. It's unclear whether anyone was seriously injured.

KHSD officials are aware of Tuesday's incident and said it happened off-campus near the high school in Southwest Bakersfield.

The fight is still under investigation, KHSD Public Information and Communications Manager Lisa Krch confirmed.