A local church is under water after recent record-breaking storms

Ivan Rodriguez
6:44 PM, Jan 24, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Pastor Zen Monzon was first told yesterday afternoon over the phone that the parking lot of Centro Hispano Lamont Church had flooded.

When he arrived, he put on his rubber boots and entered the church. He found it completely under water. 

Recent record-breaking storms have caused chaos throughout much of the valley, even affecting a church. 

Although no official donation site has been created, anyone who would like to help can contact Pastor Zenn Monzon at his cell number 661-364-6600 or e-mail at zennhelpsu@gmail.com

