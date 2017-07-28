A local theater takes the spotlight in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Ovation Theatre in downtown Bakersfield took over the Spotlight Theatre, which was over a decade old.

The owners of the theater are excited to share their vision to the Bakersfield community.

On the corners of 19th and H streets stands a new take on the classic. Three friends and business partners banded together to keep history alive and continue theater in Bakersfield at all costs. They opened the Ovation Theatre.

“We didn’t have a plan we just started conversations and the spotlight really wanted to bring their theater back to life and we were like we have this idea, what do you think,” owner of The Ovation Theatre Hal Friedman said.

Taking over the old Spotlight Theatre, which sat quiet for five years, fit like a glove for owner Hal Friedman.

“I was hired by the Spotlight Theatre and spent about 9 years working for them,” Friedman said.

Now, the Ovation Theatre is not afraid to take chances to push theater forward in this small, yet thriving live stage community.

“At all costs we are trying to build a professional theater with actors that are getting paid for their services and show value to them and to the community and show the community there is really good theaters here in town,” Friedman said.

They say their vision is what sets them apart.

“We are trying to do show some of the other theater aren’t doing, trying to make them as professional as possible, trying to create excitement and great art while also entertaining.”

Legally blonde is the next musical to hit the stage.

“Legally blonde really, as a musical, is a lot better than it has any right to be. You know you think legally blonde you think okay this is going to be some sort of candy coated happy go lucky musical and its really reached a level above that,” said Jarred Clowes, director of Legally Blonde.

Curtains open for Legally Blonde at 7:30 p.m. on August 4th and it will run until Saturday August 26th.