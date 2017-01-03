Abnonded home on Nord catches fire for second time in 8 hours

Clear
Kern County Fire crews are investigating a fire at an abandoned building in Northwest Bakersfield that they say is suspicious.
The home, located on Nord Avenue just off Hageman, initially caught fire at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. A few hours later, at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, it was fully engulfed.
KCFD officials say they're investigating possible suspicious activity and say they found tire tracks in front of the home when they showed up the second time.
