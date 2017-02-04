About 100 people attend naturalization ceremony in Central Valley park

7:00 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Dozens of residents become US citizens

Dozens of people in Kern County can officially call themselves U.S. citizens after they were sworn in at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park in the Central Valley Friday.

People across the valley gathered at the park just northwest of Delano for the naturalization ceremony.

About 100 people earned their citizenship, about half of which were from Kern County.

