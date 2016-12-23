Accident near Gosford Road and S Laurelglen Boulevard causes roads to be blocked off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An accident was reported near S. Laurelglen Blvd and Gosford Road in Southwest Bakersfield Thursday night around 10:15 p.m.

Initial scanner reports said the driver may have been ejected from the vehicle.The suspect vehicle hit a citizen vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital. Those in the citizen vehicle were said to be OK, according to BPD.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Gosford near the area were blocked off following the crash.

