Accident on Highway 223 south of Bakersfield kills one

A fatal rollover accident was reported near Gosford Road on Highway 223, also known as Bear Mountain Boulevard, southwest of Bakersfield.

One male, approximately 40 years old, was dead on arrival, according to KCFD. Another male passenger suffered moderate to major injuries and the third passenger had no injuries.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 223 when it lost control, hit a fence, hit a container, and traveled in a counterclockwise direction until it stopped.

All three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

No other vehicles were involved. The accident has not impacted traffic.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors.