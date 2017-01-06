Accident on Highway 58 near Broome Road

5:56 PM, Jan 5, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An accident was reported in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Broome Road around 5 p.m.

Initial reports said a big rig was blocking both lanes north of Tehachapi.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

