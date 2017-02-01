Accident on Highway 58 near Union Ave causing traffic

Clear
HI: 66°
LO: 51°
LO: 48°
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A traffic accident was reported on Highway 58 Tuesday night, causing westbound traffic near Union Avenue.
Injuries are unknown.
23ABC will continue to update this story as we learn more.
One person has died after a fatal dune buggy accident in Rosamond Wednesday afternoon.
Baker Street and Chico Street were blocked off as Bakersfield police investigated a possible homicide in the area Wednesday around 11 a.m.
Univision channels have been dropped from Charter-Spectrum following tense negotiations between the companies, the Los Angeles Times…
UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 4:10 p.m.): During the investigation officials determined the threats did not appear to be credible, however the case…