Accident reported near 4th Street and Chester Ave.

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 54°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An accident was reported near Chester Avenue and 4th Street in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday evening.
23ABC will update this story as we receive more information.
An accident was reported near Chester Avenue and 4th Street in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday evening.
The founder of JJ's Legacy, Lori Malkin, believes becoming an organ donor is important. For her, it's personal. When her son Jeff was killed…
Bakersfield Police are investigating a reported shooting at a medical office in East Bakersfield, investigators said Tuesday.
The California City Police Department is currently seeking a suspect for grand theft.