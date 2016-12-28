Activists call for peace after recent shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Just 24 hours after two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in Bakersfield, community activists are vowing to continue their fight against gun violence.

A month ago, several community activists called for a season of peace, asking for people to stop the violence until the New Year.

Since that call for peace, there had been no murders until yesterday when two murders happened less than 12 hours apart.

Activists say they will continue their work to help stop the violence.

On January 21st there will be another call for peace at the corner of Lotus and Watts at 3 p.m.