BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dozens attended a Senate Health Committee Hearing on the Affordable Care Act to discuss what could happen if it is repealed.

During the hearing, local providers and patients talked about how thousands could lose coverage and thousands locally could lose their jobs.

Some people said they wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for the Affordable Care Act.

Many of those concerned just want to make sure there is another form of health care available before the ACA is repealed.