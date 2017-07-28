All Starbucks-owned Teavana stores closing

Fair
Starbucks announced Thursday that all of the nearly 400 Teavana stores nationwide will be closed. (Photo: Yelp)
All Teavana stores will be closing, Starbucks announced Thursday.
There are 379 stores nationwide, primarily in shopping malls. Starbucks said the stores were "underperforming."
The closures will affect 3,300 workers.
There is a Teavana store in the Valley Plaza Mall.
