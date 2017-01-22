Alta Sierra is closed for the day due to severe weather conditions

3:42 PM, Jan 22, 2017
55 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CREDIT: Alta Sierra Ski Resort Twitter

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alta Sierra is closed today due to weather conditions.

The ski resort announced on their twitter this morning that winds had reached over 50 miles an hour, making it too risky to open.

There is no word yet on when they will be back open.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top