Alta Sierra is closed for the day due to severe weather conditions

CREDIT: Alta Sierra Ski Resort Twitter
Alta Sierra is closed today due to weather conditions.
The ski resort announced on their twitter this morning that winds had reached over 50 miles an hour, making it too risky to open.
There is no word yet on when they will be back open.
Strong winds and rain caused dangerous driving conditions along the Grapevine Sunday.
UPDATED 12:30 p.m.
More than 1200 customers are without power this morning in the Kernville area.