Alta Sierra Ski Resort set to open all runs and all lifts Monday, December 26th

10:33 AM, Dec 24, 2016

Photo from the ski lifts posted on the Alta Sierra Ski Resort Facebook page. 

Alta Sierra Ski Resort will open Monday December 26th after receiving heavy snow. 

In a Facebook post Saturday morning it stated: 

"Merry Christmas Friends I bring great news!!! Alta Sierra Ski Area received over 24" of new snow & it is still snowing hard at 9:30 am today December 24th. We will open ALL runs and ALL lifts on Monday December 26th. Please let all your family & friends know! Ticket office opens at 8:00 am Monday & visit website for up to date news and/or information at www.altasierra.com."

Alta Sierra was only open in 2016 between January 15th and March 1st because of a lack of snow. 

