Alta Sierra Ski Resort set to open all runs and all lifts Monday, December 26th

Alta Sierra Ski Resort will open Monday December 26th after receiving heavy snow.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning it stated:

"Merry Christmas Friends I bring great news!!! Alta Sierra Ski Area received over 24" of new snow & it is still snowing hard at 9:30 am today December 24th. We will open ALL runs and ALL lifts on Monday December 26th. Please let all your family & friends know! Ticket office opens at 8:00 am Monday & visit website for up to date news and/or information at www.altasierra.com."

Alta Sierra was only open in 2016 between January 15th and March 1st because of a lack of snow.