Alta Sierra Ski Resort to open for the weekend after receiving over 10 inches of snow

Zuriel Loving
7:49 AM, Jan 13, 2017
alta sierra open | alta sierra snow levels | alta sierra ski resort
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After over 10 inches of snow on Thursday, January 12, 2017, Alta Sierra Ski Resort and Terrain Park announced that they will be open for the weekend!

In a tweet sent by the company, they shared they had received over a foot of snow and will be open Saturday, January 14 through Monday, January 16 to the public.

The ticket office will open at 8 a.m. and they can be contacted at (760) 376-4186.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News