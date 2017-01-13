Alta Sierra Ski Resort to open for the weekend after receiving over 10 inches of snow

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 44°
HI: 55°
LO: 39°
HI: 56°
After over 10 inches of snow on Thursday, January 12, 2017, Alta Sierra Ski Resort and Terrain Park announced that they will be open for the weekend!
In a tweet sent by the company, they shared they had received over a foot of snow and will be open Saturday, January 14 through Monday, January 16 to the public.
12" of fresh powder. Open Sat.-Mon. Come enjoy the slopes this 3 day weekend. Celebrate MKL weekend with us. Ticket office opens at 8:00 am— Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 13, 2017
12" of fresh powder. Open Sat.-Mon. Come enjoy the slopes this 3 day weekend. Celebrate MKL weekend with us. Ticket office opens at 8:00 am
The ticket office will open at 8 a.m. and they can be contacted at (760) 376-4186.
Due to a software-related issue with a cell site in the area, some customers in the Sand Canyon and Tehachapi areas may be experiencing…
The El Tejon Unified School District is now on a full closure for Friday due to weather.
Hitting a patch of ice and skidding off the road can cause any of us to have a slight panic attack.
After over 10 inches of snow on Thursday, January 12, 2017, Alta Sierra Ski Resort and Terrain Park announced that they will be open for the…