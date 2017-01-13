Alta Sierra Ski Resort to open for the weekend after receiving over 10 inches of snow

After over 10 inches of snow on Thursday, January 12, 2017, Alta Sierra Ski Resort and Terrain Park announced that they will be open for the weekend!

In a tweet sent by the company, they shared they had received over a foot of snow and will be open Saturday, January 14 through Monday, January 16 to the public.

12" of fresh powder. Open Sat.-Mon. Come enjoy the slopes this 3 day weekend. Celebrate MKL weekend with us. Ticket office opens at 8:00 am — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 13, 2017

The ticket office will open at 8 a.m. and they can be contacted at (760) 376-4186.