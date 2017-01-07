Alta Sierra Ski Resort will not open Saturday because of heavy rain

Officials with Alta Sierra Ski Resort said they will be forced to closed Saturday because of heavy rain.

The ski resort was supposed to be open both days this weekend, but early Saturday morning they announced they would be forced to close for the day because of the heavy rain they are receiving.

Update! Pouring Rain this morning. Sorry but you wouldn't want to ski or tube in this driving rain. We will have to close today. 🙏🏻 for snow — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 7, 2017

Officials said the weather will determine when they will reopen.