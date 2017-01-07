Alta Sierra Ski Resort will not open Saturday because of heavy rain

7:52 AM, Jan 7, 2017

CREDIT: Alta Sierra Ski Resort Twitter

Officials with Alta Sierra Ski Resort said they will be forced to closed Saturday because of heavy rain. 

The ski resort was supposed to be open both days this weekend, but early Saturday morning they announced they would be forced to close for the day because of the heavy rain they are receiving. 

Officials said the weather will determine when they will reopen. 

 

Local News