Amazon's Prime Day is July 11

Amazon's annual day of deals is just around the corner.

The e-commerce giant has declared July 11th to be prime day -- but the savings will start earlier!

Amazon's day of deals kicks off at 9 p.m. on July 10th.

For 30 hours... Amazon will slash prices on a wide, and sometimes comical, variety of items for its prime membership customers.

Amazon promises this year will have "hundreds of thousands of deals" for prime members all over the globe.

The company says customers shopping with a gadget that comes equipped with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant will get some exclusive offers.