SOLEDAD, Calif. - An amber alert has been issued in Soledad, California for 1 year old Emiliano Salinas.

The suspect is unknown at this time, but was last seen driving a 1992 white Honda Accord with a California license plate number 6RGB061. Emiliano was last seen in the carseat in the back seat of the vehicle.

Emiliano is 2 feet tall, and weighs 23 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.