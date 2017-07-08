Amber alert issued: Mother beaten, kidnapped with 1-year-old out of Porterville, California

An AMBER Alert is being issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Porterville Police Department and is in effect for the following counties only: Kern, Tulare, and San Bernardino.

On 07/07/2017 at 2 pm, the child was abducted from Porterville, California. Maria Sanchez Palomares, the victim's biological mother, was assaulted and kidnapped along with the child. Maria Palomares is a 22 year old Hispanic female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The first suspect is Valentin Angel Dillasenor and the second suspsect is Juan Santos Martinez.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. The suspects were last seen driving a mid 1990's White Chevrolet or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle, possibly a Suburban, with an unknown Washington license plate number.

The rear window of the vehicle is broken out and covered with white tape. The left rear window is inoperative and in the down position.