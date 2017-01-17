An alley behind homes in Oildale turned into a dump, residents finding ways to clean it up.

BAKERSFIELD - The trash in alley behind an Oildale neighborhood is upsetting many residents.

Steve McGarrah has lived in Bakersfield his whole life and now he has recently moved in with his wife to the same street he grew up on.

He says several things have obviously changed over the years, one that bothered him was the trash in the alley behind his home.

As he works to fix his own home and upgrade appliances, he feels he should clean up what's just behind his back yard.

Saying he would even be willing to clean it on his own with the support of the neighborhood. In the meantime, he is also hoping authorities can clean up this dump once and for all.